UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.37 ($76.74).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €60.60 ($65.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.40. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($78.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

