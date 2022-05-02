UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,287 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.