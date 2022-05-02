U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

