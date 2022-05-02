Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,625 shares of company stock worth $181,925. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

TYME opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

