Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Financial Survey

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Twist Bioscience and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 11.09 -$152.10 million ($3.35) -8.61 ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 4.45 -$71.65 million ($0.53) -3.47

ADMA Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -112.70% -27.10% -22.80% ADMA Biologics -88.51% -61.23% -29.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 3 0 2.60 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.05%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 209.78%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.