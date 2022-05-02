Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 22,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 904,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,149 shares of company stock worth $1,132,104. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.