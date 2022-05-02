Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

