Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Up 4.6%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $30.79. 10,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 569,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,969,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

