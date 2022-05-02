Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.61

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$73.61 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 1313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$785.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.08.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
