Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.61

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$73.61 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 1313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$785.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.08.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,653,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,857,240.30.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

