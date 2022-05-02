Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 538.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 56.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,408. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Trupanion stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.07. 13,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,052. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

