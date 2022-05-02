TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.75 million and $13,568.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

