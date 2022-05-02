Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $23.65

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $23.01. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 24,729 shares changing hands.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

