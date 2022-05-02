TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.90 Million

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will announce $94.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $378.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.85 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 121,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

