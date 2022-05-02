Tribe Trading Down 22.5% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $174.60 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.