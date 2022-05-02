Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Major Shareholder Sells $20,140.67 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $20,140.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,817,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,785.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 287,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.73.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

