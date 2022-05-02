Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.48. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

