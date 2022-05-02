Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.
Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.48. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Trecora Resources Company Profile
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
