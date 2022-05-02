TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$19.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.25.

RNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE RNW traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.