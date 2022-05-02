Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.63

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.63 and last traded at C$65.21, with a volume of 768413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.25.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

