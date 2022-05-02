Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 126,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 39,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The stock has a market cap of C$65.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75.

About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

