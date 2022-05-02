Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 275,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 101.55. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.35 and a 1-year high of C$23.52.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.60%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

