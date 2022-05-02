Tokes (TKS) Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001848 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.