THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 569.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 569.25 ($7.26).

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.92) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 217 ($2.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

THG stock traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 107.65 ($1.37). 8,378,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.90. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

