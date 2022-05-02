Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Announces Earnings Results

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$3.49 million during the quarter.
Thermal Energy International stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermal Energy International has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.24.
Thermal Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
