The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 257,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.