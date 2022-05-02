The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE GRC traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $31.64. 145,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,049. The company has a market cap of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Dividend History for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.