The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE GRC traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $31.64. 145,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,049. The company has a market cap of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

