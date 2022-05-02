The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.63. 39,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.