The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. 10,896,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,587. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

