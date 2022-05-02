The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 4.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $301,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

