Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Thales from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

