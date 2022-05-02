TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

