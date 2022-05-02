TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider TFI International Inc. Purchases 3,045 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80.
TFII traded down C$0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting C$102.66. 417,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,479. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$99.47 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.