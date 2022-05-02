TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider TFI International Inc. Purchases 3,045 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80.

TFII traded down C$0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting C$102.66. 417,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,479. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$99.47 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.33.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

