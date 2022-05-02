Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $97,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,045,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $170.34. 59,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,445. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.