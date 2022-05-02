Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 901,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. 1,146,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,330. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

