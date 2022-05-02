Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,541,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $448,286,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $868.58. The stock had a trading volume of 773,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,665,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $938.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $988.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $899.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

