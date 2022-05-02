TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.51

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 228042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRSSF shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TerrAscend Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

