Terracoin (TRC) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $500,695.12 and approximately $248.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,637.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00741352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00193689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00019714 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

