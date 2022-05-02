Terra (LUNA) Reaches Market Cap of $28.71 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Terra has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $83.36 or 0.00215833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 727,406,021 coins and its circulating supply is 344,434,526 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.