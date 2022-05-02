Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

TDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 84,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $23.93.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.