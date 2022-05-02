Telos (TLOS) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Telos has a market capitalization of $196.47 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

