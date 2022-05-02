Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $340.00. The company traded as low as $278.93 and last traded at $278.93, with a volume of 5262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.62.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.