T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $160.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $122.22 and last traded at $123.95, with a volume of 4362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

