Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $84.85. 56,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

