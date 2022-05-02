Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

