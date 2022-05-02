Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

SYN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,862. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

