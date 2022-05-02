Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $148.44 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

