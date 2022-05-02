Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $314,522.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010914 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00216444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00433368 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,069,942 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

