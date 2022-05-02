S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

