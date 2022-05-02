Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $39.89

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.89, but opened at $38.76. Surmodics shares last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 1 shares.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surmodics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

