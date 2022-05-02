Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGC stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $256.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

