SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million and $49.48 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003082 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

